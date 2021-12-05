Price jumps prompt pocketbook policies in states

WASHINGTON — Wages are high, jobs are plentiful and more than a third of states cut taxes in the past year as their revenues soared despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet the highest inflation spike in three decades has many state and local policymakers digging for ways to ease the strain on families’ pocketbooks, as they consider measures as varied as imposing rent controls and suspending taxes on gasoline.

Consumer prices rose 6.2% for the year ending in October, the highest rate since 1990, and energy prices rose 30%, according to the federal Consumer Price Index. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Tuesday that inflation could continue into 2022.

The largest consumer price spike, 7.3%, affected a section of the Midwest. A swath of the South was not far behind, at 7.2%. Rural residents of those regions rely on cars to commute long distances and are therefore particularly sensitive to fuel price increases.

“Gas prices are more of an issue in Mississippi because we’re a very rural state and people have to drive just about everywhere,” said Mississippi’s state economist, Corey Miller. “We don’t have much public transportation because we just don’t have those big metro areas to support it.”