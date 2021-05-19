Rep. Cori Bush among co-sponsors of resolution to block sale of Boeing-made JDAMs to Israel

WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. lawmakers, including Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis, on Wednesday introduced a resolution seeking to block a $735 million sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel, a symbolic response to conflict between Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas group.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York; Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin; and Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, were lead sponsors of the measure.

Other co-sponsors, representing some of the most left-leaning Democrats in the House, include Reps. Betty McCollum, D-Minnesota; Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts; Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington; and Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota.

They have been among lawmakers calling for a more concerted U.S. effort to stop the violence, including Israeli airstrikes that have killed dozens of civilians, most of them Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Bush has been among the most outspoken. In a tweet on Tuesday, the first-term lawmaker sharply condemned Israel’s attack on Gaza: “The outright massacre in Palestine is a human right catastrophe, one that we must immediately stop funding.” Referring to President Joe Biden, she added, “@POTUS, the world is watching.”