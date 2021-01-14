Republican Party faces rage from both pro- and anti-Trump voters

WASHINGTON — After riots at the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters, the Republican Party is facing defections from two camps of voters it can’t afford to lose: those saying Trump and his allies went too far in contesting the election of Democrat Joe Biden — and those saying they didn’t go far enough, according to new polling and interviews with two dozen voters.

Paul Foster — a 65-year-old house painter in Ellsworth, Maine — is furious at party leaders for refusing to back the president’s claims that the election was stolen with millions of fraudulent votes. “The party is going to be totally broken” if it abandons Trump, Foster says, predicting Trump loyalists will spin off into a new third party.

Marc Cupelo — a retired business consultant in Syracuse, New York — couldn’t feel more differently. A lifelong Republican, he regretted voting for Trump as he watched the president’s backers storm the Capitol last Wednesday, inspired by Trump’s fiery rhetoric and false election-fraud claims. Now he wants the party to banish Trump and carve out a less-divisive future, free of the “twisted values” held by some of his supporters.

“I just wish he would run away with his tail between his legs,” Cupelo says.