 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Republican takeover of U.S. Congress would mean tax fights are back

  • 0

WASHINGTON — Republicans aiming to win control of Congress on Tuesday say they plan to force President Joe Biden into a difficult choice on taxes: sign Republican legislation to make their 2017 tax cuts permanent or veto it and be branded as the president who put tax hikes on middle class Americans.

Congressional Republicans’ tax strategies and a Democratic White House could ultimately mean a status quo on rates, deductions and credits for the next two years, tax professionals and analysts say.

But expect the political heat they generate to last until the 2024 presidential election.

Forecasts suggest Republicans have a strong chance of winning back control of the House of Representatives, and an even chance of taking control of the Senate.

A House victory means control of that chamber’s legislative agenda, and a slim Senate majority means Republicans could put new tax legislation on Biden’s desk using ‘reconciliation’ measures.

People are also reading…

Biden has already said he would use the presidential veto to block measures he opposes. Republicans plan to make that a feature of their political message for months to come.

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act  

“We want to make the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent, which will strengthen the economy,” a senior House Republican aide told Reuters. “If Biden wants to veto that, he’ll have to explain why he’s raising taxes on middle-class Americans. Let him own it.”

That 2017 Republican-passed tax law slashed top-line tax rates on corporations, a permanent feature that Democrats failed to reverse with control of Congress over the last two years.

The law’s rate cuts and doubled standard deductions for individuals and small business expire at the end of 2025, along with a $10,000 cap on deductions for state and local taxes that increased federal tax bills for many coastal homeowners.

How effective this Republican talking point may be is unclear. The law cut the top tax rate for individuals to 37% from 39.6%; just one in five Americans polled in 2019 said they expected to pay less because of it.

Making the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions permanent is “a top priority” for Republicans, said Representative Adrian Smith of Nebraska, who is seeking to chair the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

Killing the 15% minimum?  

Smith also wants to restore some already expired business investment tax breaks passed in the 2017 act, and kill a global tax deal brokered by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a 15% corporate minimum tax and a reallocation of some taxing rights on large multinationals to countries where their products and services are sold, he told Reuters in a statement.

Still, corporate tax planners say they may breathe a bit easier after two years of watching to see if overall company tax rates would increase to finance Democratic spending initiatives, said Ray Beeman, tax principal at Ernst and Young in Washington.

“Assuming the Republicans take at least the House, or both, it will probably really suppress a lot of the risk and uncertainty around tax policy, certainly compared to this Congress,” Beeman said.

Democrats’ ability to block Republican attacks on Biden’s tax and spending policies would be much easier if they retain control of the Senate, where they could allow most House-passed measures to die.

But if Republicans do win both House and Senate control, Biden’s veto becomes their first line of defense, as Republicans would be able to invoke budget rules that allow tax and spending bills to pass the Senate with only a slim partisan majority.

There are some decision-forcing events that may prompt Democrats and Republicans to engage in limited negotiations on tax policy: a government funding bill deadline of Dec. 16, expiration of more corporate tax breaks next year and a new deadline for raising the federal debt ceiling in late 2023.

Aiming at the IRS  

Other targets for Republican tax legislation include rolling back a new 15% domestic corporate minimum tax for large companies and $80 billion in new funding for the Internal Revenue Service in Biden’s climate and health care law.

The funding is aimed at closing an estimated $600 billion annual “tax gap” — taxes owed but unpaid — by cracking down on evasion by the wealthy, especially those with opaque income sources. It will be used to fill thousands of IRS positions coming empty due to retirements and budget cuts; Republicans have described the hires as an “army” aimed at harassing taxpayers.

Representative Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican who also is seeking the Ways and Means gavel, said his party would “use every legislative opportunity — including the debt ceiling — to combat rising prices, to strengthen our economy, to secure our border, to repeal the 87,000 new IRS agents Democrats are hiring to target American families, to make America energy independent, and to right-size the federal government.”

Research deductions  

But may be rare bipartisan support for restoring an expired tax break that allowed companies to immediately deduct all research and development expenses from earnings instead of spreading them over five years — a goal in line with the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act investments in semiconductors and research.

“That’s a deal that could get done as soon as this December or maybe at some point next year,” said John Gimigliano, head of legislative and regulatory services at KPMG in Washington.

Still, key Democrats including Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio have said they would insist on tying it to an extension of a poverty-fighting expansion of the Child Tax Credit that also expired at the end of 2021.

U.S. Capitol Building

In this Sept. 16, 2013, file photo, the U.S. Capitol at sunset. 

 The Associated Press
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband Paul's condition “continues to improve." Paul Pelosi is being treated for injuries he suffered after a man broke into their home in San Francisco and severely beat him with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time. Her office has said that 82-year-old Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The 42-year-old suspect is expected to be charged next week. In a letter to congressional colleagues, Nancy Pelosi says the attack has traumatized her family.

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired. Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and mounting concerns over political violence. Wednesday night's speech came a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers. Biden said this is no time to ignore what's going on. He declared that “silence is complicity.”

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. That word comes from a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition to anonymity to The Associated Press. It's the latest parallel to the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday and, according to AP reporting, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy? Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman

Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman

A former Trump White House staffer from New Hampshire could make history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Far-right Republican Karoline Leavitt is 25 and she's facing 42-year-old Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas in one of the most competitive House districts this election year. The 1st Congressional District seat flipped between parties five times in seven elections before Pappas won in 2018. Leavitt worked in President Donald Trump's press office and as communications director for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik. Leavitt has promoted Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. The Nov. 8 race will test the appeal of a far-right candidate in a Democratic-leaning state.

Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

At times these days, it can feel like the United States is on edge about threats to American democracy. And now there's been a new jolt, less than two weeks before Election Day. The violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home was a particularly savage reminder of the extremism that has coursed through American politics in recent years. And it's adding to a sense of foreboding with the Nov. 8 election nearly at hand. A new domestic intelligence assessment from the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies says extremists, fueled by election falsehoods, “pose a heightened threat” to the upcoming midterms.

As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

After four inconclusive elections, it looks like the fifth time finally worked for Benjamin Netanyahu. With about 85% of the ballots counted, it appears voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in parliament. Votes are still being counted and results are not final, but Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Initial results point to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

Federal prosecutors say the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps.” David DePape has been charged with two federal crimes and a state count of attempted murder. Police say DePape broke into the Pelosis' home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack. San Francisco’s district attorney announced additional state charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

Brazil's usually boisterous president is staying uncharacteristically quiet after losing his reelection bid. On Monday, many hours after he was defeated by his rival, Jair Bolsonaro hadn't conceded defeat or challenged the results. Left-leaning candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won the runoff Sunday night with 50.9% of the votes, to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%. It was the closest election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985. Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, without providing any proof.

Watch Now: Related Video

205 elephants and other rare animals have died due to drought in less than a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News