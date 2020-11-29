Roy Blunt among those who would like to see Trump at Biden's inauguration; Trump says election was a 'fraud'

Six months is well past the January 20 inauguration, and a president convinced he is being unfairly ousted seems hardly likely to show up and watch someone else assuming office.

Appeals to Trump about preserving Americans' trust in their elections hardly seems like a winning argument for a leader whose entire aim appears to be undermining faith in the Democratic process to discount the fact he lost.

Still, one person familiar with the situation says they believe Trump's advisers will strongly encourage him to attend the January 20 inauguration, even if he doesn't concede the election, because it would better preserve his potential influence going forward — including if he decides to run again in 2024 — if he doesn't appear like a sore loser.

Trump told reporters Thursday that he'd already decided what he was doing on Inauguration Day. "I'll be honest, I know the answer, but I just don't want to say it yet," he said. But aides viewed that as more of a way to put off the question, and did not take it to mean an actual decision had been made.

Speaking on CNN on Sunday, Blunt said he hadn't spoken directly to Trump about attending the inauguration. But he said he was in touch with the President's aides about the best ways to ensure he can continue to be a player in the Republican Party going forward.