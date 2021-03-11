‘Run Herschel, run!’ Trump wants Walker to rush for Senate in 2022

ATLANTA — Georgia Republicans have buzzed for weeks over talk that UGA football legend Herschel Walker could run for the U.S. Senate. On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump joined the crowd urging the former running back to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a statement issued by his super PAC.

“He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

It wasn’t an endorsement from Trump, the twice-impeached former president who remains wildly popular among Georgia Republicans. But it might as well have been.

Trump is set to play a leading role in the race to challenge Warnock, who is up for a full six-year term in 2022 after narrowly winning a special election runoff in January.

And the statement set off a ripple effect among other Republicans eyeing the race, including former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, both among a dozen potential high-profile challengers to Warnock.