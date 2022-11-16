 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Same-sex marriage faces US Senate test with GOP votes uncertain

  • 0

WASHINGTON — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Congress Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting on the Democrat's lame duck agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.  

Schumer is holding a test vote on the bill Wednesday, betting that at least 10 Republicans will vote with all 50 Democrats to move forward with the legislation to ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are legally recognized nationwide. The bill has gained steady momentum since the Supreme Court’s June decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the federal right to an abortion. An opinion at that time from Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that an earlier high court decision protecting same-sex marriage could also come under threat.

If the Senate votes to move forward with the legislation, a final vote could come as soon as this week, or by the end of the month, while Democrats still control the House. Republicans are on the verge of winning the House majority and would be unlikely to take up the issue next year.

People are also reading…

“I firmly believe that passing bipartisan marriage protections would be one of the more significant accomplishments in what’s already been a significantly productive Congress,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “It will do so much good for so many people who want nothing more than to live their lives without the fear of discrimination.”

Congress has been moving to protect same-sex marriage as support from the general public — and from Republicans in particular — has sharply grown in recent years, as the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision legalized gay marriage nationwide. Recent polling has found more than two-thirds of the public supports same-sex unions.

Still, it’s not yet certain whether Democrats have the 10 votes they need to overcome a filibuster on Wednesday and get a bill through the 50-50 Senate. So far, at least three Republicans have said they will vote for the legislation and are working with Democrats to pass it: Maine Sen. Susan Collins, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.

Most Republicans have stayed quiet on whether they will support it, but those pushing the bill say they believe the 10 GOP votes are there. Democrats delayed consideration of the legislation until after the midterm elections, hoping that would relieve political pressure for some Republicans who might be wavering on the bill.

And a proposed amendment to the legislation, negotiated by supporters to bring more Republicans on board, would clarify that it does not affect the rights of private individuals or businesses — rights that are already enshrined in law. Another tweak would make clear that a marriage is between two people, an effort to ward off some far-right criticism that the legislation could endorse polygamy.

The legislation would repeal the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act and require states to recognize all marriages that were legal where they were performed. The new Respect for Marriage Act would also protect interracial marriages by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin."

Some Republicans say the changes are not enough. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who had hinted that he might support it before he won reelection last week, said this week that he would not, citing concerns about religious liberty.

Still, the growing GOP support for the issue is a sharp contrast from even a decade ago, when many Republicans vocally opposed same-sex marriages. The legislation passed the House in a July vote with the support of 47 Republicans — a larger-than-expected number that gave the measure a boost in the Senate.

On Tuesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints became the most recent conservative-leaning group to back the legislation. In a statement, the Utah-based faith said church doctrine would continue to consider same-sex relationships to be against God’s commandments, but that it would support rights for same-sex couples as long as they didn’t infringe upon religious groups’ right to believe as they choose.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat who is the first openly gay senator and has been working on gay rights issues for almost four decades, says the newfound openness from many Republicans on the subject reminds her “of the arc of the LBGTQ movement to begin with, in the early days when people weren’t out and people knew gay people by myths and stereotypes.”

Baldwin says that as more individuals and families have become visible, hearts and minds have changed.

“And slowly laws have followed,” she said. “It is history.”

Schumer said the issue is personal to him, as well.

“Passing the Respect for Marriage Act is as personal as it gets for many senators and their staffs, myself included,” Schumer said. “My daughter and her wife are actually expecting a little baby in February. So it matters a lot to so many of us to get this done.”

Associated Press writer Sam Metz in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why Nevada election results are taking days

Why Nevada election results are taking days

Vote counting in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate looked to spill into the weekend, with control of Congress still to be determined. Tallying is taking days, but that’s not unusual for Nevada, where a batch of votes have previously not been counted until after election night. In the two most populous counties, officials warned up front that it would take days to process the outstanding ballots. Nevada has had problems with long lines of voters at poll close, although Nevadans have traditionally opted to vote early. The state has also expanded absentee voting.

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

The Associated Press has not yet called the governor's race in Arizona between Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican former TV broadcaster Kari Lake. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they're processed. Much of the focus has been on Maricopa, the state’s largest county. Other big releases have been coming from Arizona’s next two most populated counties, Pima and Pinal. The margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about one percentage point behind.

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Approximately 270,000 ballots remain uncounted statewide after the release of ballots from Maricopa County, with Hobbs leading by about 35,000 votes. Data analysts from both parties believe the count will eventually shift in Lake’s favor, but it’s not yet clear whether it will be enough. Republicans have watched anxiously since Tuesday as Hobbs has defied their expectations and increased her lead each day, including Saturday when combined with results from Pima County.

Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn't called Senate, House

Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn't called Senate, House

Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House or Senate as of early Friday. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. Control of the Senate hangs on two races in Nevada and Georgia. Democrats would need to take Nevada to prevent Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff from determining who holds the Senate. The Associated Press doesn't make projections and declares winners when it's determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.

GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority

GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority

Republicans are on the cusp of retaking control of the House, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority. Control of the House would give conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a slim numerical advantage will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted. Still, the party is on track to achieve 218 with seats in California and other states still too early to call.

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: As manufacturers expand, St. Louis needs immigrants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News