Senate agrees to admit statement from witness; closing arguments begin

Updated at noon with news that hearing will end today

In a surprise twist, House impeachment managers asked the Senate to call witnesses in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, but the Senate and trial lawyers instead agreed hours later to insert the statement of a House Republican into the trial record, moving the trial toward a final vote later Saturday.

Lead impeachment manager Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin read the statement from GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state into the trial record when the Senate resumed session on Saturday, admitting the statement into the trial evidence. The managers and Trump's team then moved onto closing arguments without making any more calls for witnesses.

That deal was reached several hours after the Senate had voted 55-45 to agree to call witnesses — with five Republicans joining with Democrats to hear from witnesses — throwing the trial briefly into chaos. The House managers had been expected to move past witnesses onto closing arguments and a final vote as soon as Saturday afternoon, but Raskin announced when the trial got underway that the managers wanted to subpoena Herrera Beutler about her knowledge of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's phone call with Trump as the riot unfolded January 6.