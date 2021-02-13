Senate agrees to admit statement from witness; closing arguments begin

Updated at noon with news that hearing will end today
In a surprise twist, House impeachment managers asked the Senate to call witnesses in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, but the Senate and trial lawyers instead agreed hours later to insert the statement of a House Republican into the trial record, moving the trial toward a final vote later Saturday.
Lead impeachment manager Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin read the statement from GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state into the trial record when the Senate resumed session on Saturday, admitting the statement into the trial evidence. The managers and Trump's team then moved onto closing arguments without making any more calls for witnesses.
That deal was reached several hours after the Senate had voted 55-45 to agree to call witnesses — with five Republicans joining with Democrats to hear from witnesses — throwing the trial briefly into chaos. The House managers had been expected to move past witnesses onto closing arguments and a final vote as soon as Saturday afternoon, but Raskin announced when the trial got underway that the managers wanted to subpoena Herrera Beutler about her knowledge of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's phone call with Trump as the riot unfolded January 6.
The request came after CNN reported on Friday new details on McCarthy's phone call with Trump. Herrera Beutler, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last month, confirmed in a statement later Friday that McCarthy said the President told him on the call, "'Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.'"
The trial recessed after the witness vote and Senate leaders entered into intense negotiations with the managers and Trump's legal team over the next steps in the trial. One source involved in the negotiations said there were bipartisan talks ongoing about putting the CNN article with Herrera Beutler's comments into the record, instead of calling her as a witness.
There are intense discussions involving all parties right now, according to multiple sources: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Trump's team and the managers. They're all having different discussions and proposing different ideas, including talk about crafting a resolution that will draft rules for how to handle witness testimony and having specific votes on a motion for testimony, in addition to a potential agreement that would avoid calling any witnesses.
Sen. Mike Bruan, an Indiana Republican, confirmed to reporters there was a discussion ongoing in which both sides would agree to put the report in the record without deposing the Washington congresswoman, and the Senate could move into the final phase of the trial.
Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, told reporters he thinks "most senators" would support entering Herrera Beutler's article into the record.
Republicans have demanded that Trump's team get an equal number of witnesses that the managers call. Trump adviser Jason Miller had a list of 300 potential witnesses he was carrying outside the Senate chamber on Saturday.
The Senate was poised to vote Saturday on whether to convict Trump for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol last month, but the Democrats' desire for witnesses means the trial is likely to extend beyond Saturday, though senators must vote to approve any specific witnesses or subpoenas.
GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska voted in favor of witnesses. Before the vote was finalized, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he was changing his vote to yes -- presumably to support Trump's lawyers also calling witnesses in addition to the managers' request.
Raskin said the House managers wanted to conduct a deposition over Zoom with Herrera Beutler and subpoena her contemporaneous notes about McCarthy's call. Herrera Beutler's office has not responded to requests for comment.
