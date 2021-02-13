Senate votes to call witnesses at impeachment trial

The Senate was poised to vote Saturday on whether to convict Trump for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol last month, but the Democrats' desire for witnesses means the trial is likely to extend beyond Saturday, though senators must vote to approve any specific witnesses or subpoenas.

GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska voted in favor of witnesses. Before the vote was finalized, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he was changing his vote to yes — presumably to support Trump's lawyers also calling witnesses in addition to the managers' request.

Raskin said the House managers wanted to conduct a deposition over Zoom with Herrera Beutler and subpoena her contemporaneous notes about McCarthy's call. Herrera Beutler's office has not responded to requests for comment.

After Raskin announced Democrats would seek witnesses, Trump's lawyer Michael van der Veen responded that if Democrats were going to ask for witnesses, Trump's team was going to need 100 depositions, saying he had to conduct a thorough investigation into what happened during the riot. He listed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris among those he'd seek to call.

"If you vote for witnesses, do not handcuff me," van der Veen said.