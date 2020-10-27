Take a stance or tiptoe away? Corporate America’s battle with social activism

Blue-chip corporations have not wavered from their announcements and smaller companies have taken a stand, too. On Friday, Expensify CEO David Barrett emailed the software company’s 10 million users urging them to vote for Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.

These declarations get attention, partly because of how unusual they are historically, said Harvard University professor Mike Toffel, who has studied CEO activism. It is more common now than it was five or 10 years ago, but still rare, he said, and the feeling that companies should get involved in politics is far from universal.

“You can count on a couple of hands how many examples you can find,” he said. “Many are not engaging.”

Roughly half of the companies in the Russell 1000 did not make statements about racial inequality last summer, according to preliminary data from As You Sow, a nonprofit that advocates for corporate accountability.

Of those that did make statements, 195 were in hard-to-find locations like a CEO’s LinkedIn page or staff Facebook page, not the corporate website, said Andrew Behar, As You Sow’s chief executive.