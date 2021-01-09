Taped call reveals Trump pressured Georgia elections investigator to 'find the fraud' in 2020 election

"The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry. And there's nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you've recalculated," Trump said on the call.

In another part, he said, "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

Raffensperger, however, told ABC's "Good Morning America" he didn't feel pressure from the President when he asked him to "find" the votes.

Experienced prosecutors, election lawyers and some public officials called for criminal investigations into whether Trump broke election fraud laws. CNN reported that two Democratic House members referred the matter to the FBI.

In another phone call in early December, first reported by the Post, Trump had tried convincing Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to get state legislators to overturn Biden's win in the state.