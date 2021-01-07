Taxpayers on the hook for damage caused by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — U.S. taxpayers will be on the hook for damage from a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday because the building and grounds are not insured, industry sources said.

Supporters of Republican President Donald Trump angry at his election loss stormed the Capitol Building, breaking windows, defacing items inside and setting small fires outside.

Taxpayers will pay for damages because federal agencies rarely carry insurance, industry and policy sources said. “Taxpayers will be on the hook for repairs to the Capitol,” said Stephen Ellis, president of Taxpayers for Common Sense, a U.S. budget watchdog group.

The tab for fixing broken glass, doors and furniture, plus cleaning debris left behind, was still unknown.

Senator Jeff Merkley’s office had a door knocked off its hinges and art torn from the wall, according to video the Oregon Democrat posted on Twitter.

Other congressional staffers and journalists posted photos of offices littered with broken glass and debris, as well as a door with “MURDER THE MEDIA” scrawled into it, and a bust of former President Zachary Taylor splashed with red paint.