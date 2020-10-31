The great divergence: U.S. COVID-19 economy has delivered luxury houses for some, evictions for others

“Being poor costs you a lot of money,” Bryson said. “Even before the pandemic, somebody’s entire life falls apart when they get a garnishment. And now? If nothing is done, we are just going to have a lot of people on the street.”

McGee’s car lender, Columbus Mortgage, did not respond to requests for comment.

Living the dream

For years, Kullman, the real estate agent, fantasized about living on Bedford Road, a coveted address in the Columbus suburbs.

In the region’s poshest neighborhoods, sumptuous houses that make perfect pandemic compounds, with amenities like his-and-hers home offices and roomy basements for online schooling, can sell in a day, often with multiple offers in all-cash deals well above the asking price. Kullman said some shoppers are submitting bids without ever touring a house. The most desperate are agreeing to “no-remedy” inspections, meaning they won’t ask for concessions if the inspection turns up a major defect. Others, she said, have authorized “crazy escalation clauses with no cap.” In real estate parlance, that means they will beat any other offer, no matter how high the price.

“You have to sign away your life to get the house you want,” Kullman said.