The next cliff: Millions of jobless Americans risk losing aid

Lawmakers have to decide whether to extend two key programs. One known as pandemic unemployment assistance made unemployment benefits available to freelancers and self-employed people who wouldn’t normally be eligible.

Another program — pandemic emergency unemployment compensation — provided an additional 13 weeks of benefits for people after their state benefits ran out. More people are transferring to the pandemic emergency program as regular benefits expire.

Some may be able to receive another 13 to 20 weeks of benefits under a separate program that is not poised to expire, but it is not available in all states.

Asked how he would help those facing long-term unemployment, President-elect Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass the Heroes Act, a bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives that would extend the two unemployment benefit programs, along with other assistance.

‘We needed something stronger’

Some economists say the CARES Act programs patched up longstanding holes in America’s safety net for the unemployed by making jobless benefits more generous and offering them to people who wouldn’t normally qualify, including parents who cannot work during the pandemic because they have to care for children.