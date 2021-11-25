The Senate still hasn’t funded Israel’s Iron Dome. Jewish Democrats blame Rand Paul

A second group, Democratic Majority for Israel, has also targeted Paul this week.

Paul objected to unanimous consent passage of the funding in an attempt to extract a condition that the $1 billion for Israel come out of the $3.6 billion remaining allocated for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, which the U.S. military departed in August. (In the Senate, any single senator can hold up another senator’s request.)

That money was appropriated before the Taliban’s takeover of the country and Paul wants to ensure those dollars aren’t spent on a faction that America was at war with for 20 years.

President Joe Biden’s administration has frozen Afghanistan’s assets and said it would continue to deny the Taliban funding, but hasn’t ruled out eventually sending money to the regime depending on its actions and commitments it makes to the international community.

“The only people standing in the way of funding Iron Dome are the Democrats who are absurdly blocking Dr. Paul’s GOP-supported efforts to fund it with money that would otherwise end up in the hands of the Taliban,” said Paul spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper.