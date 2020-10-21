These voters sat out in 2016. Now they could determine the next U.S. president

That razor-thin margin has haunted some of those who stayed home, said University of Wisconsin political science professor Barry Burden.

“They feel stunned by what happened four years ago and surprised,” Burden said. “And so they are trying to make up for their past sins this time around.”

The Trump campaign meanwhile is running an aggressive operation to engage infrequent voters in battleground states. In Pennsylvania, for example, volunteers are going door-to-door to talk with these voters and provide information on how to cast ballots and where. The effort has helped the party gain 200,000 net new registered Republicans since 2016, Pennsylvania voting records show, shrinking a long-time Democratic registration advantage in the state to the lowest level since the 1970s.

A similar push in Florida and North Carolina has likewise eroded Democrats’ historic voter registration advantage in those states, official figures show.

“There’s just no way the Democrats can spin this. We dominated them when it comes to getting new voters,” said a senior campaign official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In an era of political polarization, analysts say infrequent voters across the political spectrum could determine who sits in the White House next January.