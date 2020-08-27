 Skip to main content
Third-night audience for Republican National Convention totaled 15.7 million
Third-night audience for Republican National Convention totaled 15.7 million

Trump, in convention speech, to decry Biden, radical forces

Vice President Mike Pence stands on stage with President Donald Trump after Pence spoke on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A total of 15.7 million people watched the third night of the mostly virtual Republican National Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research, fewer than the 21.4 million viewers who watched the third night of the Democratic National Convention across the same number of networks.

The 15.7 million RNC number reflects the audience across six TV networks between 10 p.m EDT and 11:15 p.m. EDT. It does not include online and streaming viewers.

A total of 22.8 million people watched the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on ten U.S. TV networks on Aug. 19.

A comparable figure for the RNC is expected later on Thursday.

