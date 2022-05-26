Trump accuses Kellyanne Conway of lying about telling him he lost the election

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday accused his former close aide Kellyanne Conway of lying when she claimed she told him he lost the 2020 election — and reignited his feud with her hubby to boot.

“Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election,” Trump wrote Thursday in a post on his new social media startup Truth Social. “If she had, I wouldn’t have dealt with her any longer.”

Trump said he would have told the onetime White House communications director to return to her husband, #NeverTrump conservative lawyer George Conway, if she had made any such claim.

“She would have been wrong — could go back to her crazy husband,” Trump added.

Trump has spent most of the past 18 months repeatedly denying that President Joe Biden beat him.

His “big lie” that the election was somehow rigged led to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob of his extremist supporters seeking to prevent Congress from certifying his loss.

Kellyanne Conway asserted in her new memoir that she was the only close aide who was brave enough to tell him the truth about the election.

“I may have been the first person Donald Trump rusted in his inner circle who told him that he had come up short this time,” she wrote.

Trump rejected the claim out of hand.

“Writing books can make people say some very strange things,” Trump retorted.

Conway was a top official on Trump’s winning 2016 campaign and served as a top counselor to the president before leaving in August 2020 to deal with family issues.

Unlike other aides who left the White House, Conway has never openly criticized Trump and mostly praises him in the book, "Here’s the Deal," which hit shelves Tuesday.

Trump, in turn, has also refrained from sniping at her, at least until now.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com.