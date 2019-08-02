(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will add a new tariff on $300 billion of Chinese-made products on September 1, which would effectively put a tax on all Chinese goods coming into the United States.
"Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 billion dollars of products coming from China into our country," he tweeted.
Our representatives have just returned from China where they had constructive talks having to do with a future Trade Deal. We thought we had a deal with China three months ago, but sadly, China decided to re-negotiate the deal prior to signing. More recently, China agreed to...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019
Later in the day, Trump said in remarks to reporters at the White House that he might still ratchet tariffs up to 25%, as he's previously threatened -- or even higher.
"It can be lifted in stages so we're starting at 10% and it can be lifted up to well beyond 25%," the President said. "But we're not looking to do that, necessarily."
The new tariffs could hit US consumers harder than the earlier rounds. It would tax goods like iPhones and other consumer electronics, sneakers and toys. Last year, Trump imposed tariffs on about $250 billion in Chinese-made goods, targeting industrial materials and components.
About 85% of the toys sold in the United States come from China and would be hit by the new tariff. In June, Hasbro president John Frascotti told US trade officials at a hearing that the duty would cause "significant and disproportionate harm" to the company and the broader US toy industry.
Trump issued his new threat of tariffs on China following a mid-morning meeting in the Oval Office with his trade team meant to update him on talks that wrapped this week in Shanghai, according to an administration official familiar with the matter.
Equity and oil markets took a downward turn after Trump's tweets.