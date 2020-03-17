Trump administration to seek $850 billion to stem virus’ economic fallout

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration plans is seeking a $850 billion stimulus package aimed at buffering the economy against fallout from coronavirus, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing four unnamed officials familiar with the plan.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin planned to discuss the request with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, it reported, adding that the package aimed to use payroll taxes or other mechanisms to flood the economy with cash.
WASHINGTON (AP) — United Airlines will slash 50% of its flying capacity in April and May and warns the cuts could extend into the peak summer travel season as the impact of the new coronavirus on airlines grows more dire.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday ordered public schools to temporarily close to give administrators and teachers time to make plans for switching to distance learning as the number of people with COVID-19 increases, while health officials confirmed the state's first cases of community transmission.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health officials said Friday that the state's first case of the new coronavirus is a woman in her 50s in southwestern Idaho in highly populated Ada County, which includes Boise.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' largest city is imposing more restrictions, including a curfew, in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus as the number infections in the state continues to rise.