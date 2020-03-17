Trump administration to seek $850 billion to stem virus’ economic fallout
0 comments

Trump administration to seek $850 billion to stem virus’ economic fallout

  • 0
Spread facts. Not fear. Subscribe: $3/3 months
Trump addresses coronavirus' heavy impact on the US economy

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration plans is seeking a $850 billion stimulus package aimed at buffering the economy against fallout from coronavirus, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing four unnamed officials familiar with the plan.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin planned to discuss the request with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, it reported, adding that the package aimed to use payroll taxes or other mechanisms to flood the economy with cash. 

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Walz shuts schools; Minnesota sees COVID-19 community spread
National politics

Walz shuts schools; Minnesota sees COVID-19 community spread

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday ordered public schools to temporarily close to give administrators and teachers time to make plans for switching to distance learning as the number of people with COVID-19 increases, while health officials confirmed the state's first cases of community transmission.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports