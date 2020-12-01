Trump attorney issues call for violence against truth-telling former election cybersecurity official

An attorney for the Trump campaign on Monday issued a call for violence against Chris Krebs, a former cybersecurity official who was unceremoniously ousted from his post by President Donald Trump after he rejected the President's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

Joe diGenova, an attorney for Trump's campaign, said during an appearance on "The Howie Carr Show": "Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity. That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot."

A source familiar with Trump's election challenges said diGenova is believed to still be helping Rudy Giuliani, Trump's attorney, in challenging the presidential election results.

CNN has reached out to the White House and the Trump campaign for comment.

DiGenova and Carr did not immediately response to requests for comment.