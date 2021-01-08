Trump becomes the only modern president to leave office with fewer U.S. jobs than when his term began.

The outbreak — which has now infected nearly 21.5 million U.S. residents and killed more than 365,000 — triggered the swiftest and deepest recession of the post-World War II era.

The unemployment rate rocketed from a half-century low of 3.5% in February 2020 to 14.8% in just two months as more than 22 million people were thrown out of work. While it has come down since to 6.7%, it is 2 percentage points higher than it was when he was sworn into office.

On that front, at least, Trump has company: He is the third Republican president in a row to leave office with a higher jobless rate than on his inauguration. Both President George W. Bush and President George H. W. Bush oversaw rising unemployment rates during their terms.

Through his first three years in office, Trump often pointed to the improving job market for Blacks in stump speeches, claiming no other American president had done as much to improve the lot of African Americans.

Some data bears that out. The Black jobless rate in late 2019 did fall to 5.2% — the lowest since the Labor Department began tracking it. That was still nearly 2 points higher than the rate for whites.