Trump dangles pardons for Jan. 6 rioters, teases a presidential run at Texas rally

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday teased a 2024 presidential candidacy and said he would consider pardoning those who were charged in connection with the deadlyJan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol if he wins the White House again.

Trump's comments came during a campaign-style rally in Texas in which he complained about the criminal prosecutions that Capitol rioters have faced as a result of their attempt to interrupt the counting of Electoral College votes after he lost the 2020 election. He said the rioters are being treated "so unfairly."

"If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly," Trump said. "And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly."

His comments reflect the growing sentiment among Republicans that the Capitol rioters should be forgiven and the events of that day forgotten — as the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 has issued scores of subpoenas to individuals and organizations as part of its probe and is expected to release an interim report on its findings this summer. Some of Trump's allies in Congress have pleaded for pardons for rioters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender, recently called one-year commemorations of the Capitol riot an effort to "smear" Trump's supporters.

"It's a disgrace. It's a disgrace," Trump said of the prosecutions and prison sentences rioters have faced.

The Department of Justice has charged more than 700 in connection with the attack on the Capitol. The tally includes more than 150 people charged with assaulting police officers, more than 50 charged with conspiracy, and charges of seditious conspiracy against the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates. More than 100 police officers were injured, some critically, after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Trump raised the prospect of pardons after a speech repeating his lies about widespread voter fraud causing his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020. Republicans in statehouses across the country have seized on Trump's lies to enact new laws that would make voting more difficult for some, and to pursue ongoing reviews of the 2020 election results.

Trump did not explicitly say he will run for president in 2024. Doing so would trigger a series of legal and campaign finance requirements.

But he said, in 2024, "We are going to take back the White House."

Trump also used the speech to rail against New York prosecutors' investigations into his business empire, calling for "the biggest protests we have ever had" if the prosecutors "do anything wrong or illegal."

New York Attorney General Letitia James earlier this month laid out details of what her office believes to be "misleading or fraudulent" financial statements. And Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. has vowed to personally focus on a probe into Trump's business practices. Both prosecutors — who Trump called "racists" — are Black, and neither has faced credible accusations of misconduct.

"These prosecutors are vicious, horrible people. They're racists and they're very sick — they're mentally sick," he said. "They're going after me without any protection of my rights from the Supreme Court or most other courts. In reality, they're not after me, they're after you."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Sunday described Trump's suggestion of pardons as inappropriate. Collins, one of seven GOP senators who backed an unsuccessful bid to convict Trump on impeachment charges for his role in stoking the Jan. 6 riot, said it would be “very unlikely” she would support him if he ran in 2024.

“January 6th was a dark day in our history,” she told ABC's “This Week.” “We should let the judicial process proceed.”