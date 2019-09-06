Subscribe for 99¢

WASHINGTON (TNS) — As Hurricane Dorian roared up the East Coast on Thursday, President Donald Trump continued to claim that the life-threatening storm could have hit Alabama despite the National Weather Service’s assurance that the state could rest easy.

He held up a map in the Oval Office that showed a hand-drawn black line extending the hurricane’s trajectory into the southeastern corner of Alabama.

“What I said was accurate!” he insisted in his first of many tweets on the subject on Thursday. Anything else, he added, was “all Fake News in order to demean!”

Trump later presented outdated forecasts in an attempt to retroactively prove himself correct, and his office issued a three-paragraph statement from a White House adviser on homeland security saying the president had been briefed on the storm’s possible impact on Alabama.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which oversees the National Weather Service, has refused to answer questions about its forecasts. Asked whether Dorian was ever projected to hit Alabama, a NOAA spokeswoman deferred questions to the White House.

