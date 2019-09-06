WASHINGTON (TNS) — As Hurricane Dorian roared up the East Coast on Thursday, President Donald Trump continued to claim that the life-threatening storm could have hit Alabama despite the National Weather Service’s assurance that the state could rest easy.
Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019
He held up a map in the Oval Office that showed a hand-drawn black line extending the hurricane’s trajectory into the southeastern corner of Alabama.
“What I said was accurate!” he insisted in his first of many tweets on the subject on Thursday. Anything else, he added, was “all Fake News in order to demean!”
....Instead it turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no. Read my FULL FEMA statement. What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019
Trump later presented outdated forecasts in an attempt to retroactively prove himself correct, and his office issued a three-paragraph statement from a White House adviser on homeland security saying the president had been briefed on the storm’s possible impact on Alabama.
Just as I said, Alabama was originally projected to be hit. The Fake News denies it! pic.twitter.com/elJ7ROfm2p— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which oversees the National Weather Service, has refused to answer questions about its forecasts. Asked whether Dorian was ever projected to hit Alabama, a NOAA spokeswoman deferred questions to the White House.