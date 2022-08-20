 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trump FBI search riles Republicans ahead of National Archives nominee’s hearing

  • 0
Trump FBI Judges Security

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida.

WASHINGTON — The Yale Ph.D. who’s been nominated to lead the National Archives faces a hostile path to confirmation as GOP senators vow to “absolutely demand answers” after the agency prompted the FBI search of Donald Trump’s home.

Colleen Shogan, a former deputy director at the Library of Congress who writes whodunit murder mysteries in her spare time, was tapped by President Joe Biden on Aug. 3 to take over the agency best known for housing the original Declaration of Independence.

Her nomination — four months after the previous director retired — was just another shuffle of the D.C. bureaucracy, barely noticed outside the circle of historians and academics who rely on the repository of federal records. That was until FBI agents swarmed Trump’s palatial Florida estate in search of classified documents.

The search, conducted because the National Archives and Records Administration told the Justice Department that top secret records were in some of the boxes of White House material Trump had turned over previously, changed the stakes.

People are also reading…

The move ignited a furious reaction from Republican office holders and party operatives — none more enraged than the former president himself, who has accused the FBI of planting evidence and being on a political witch hunt. His supporters in the Senate seem eager to take up the charge.

GOP Sen. Rick Scott, a member of the panel that will consider Shogan’s nomination, “absolutely will demand answers” about the search as part of Shogan’s confirmation proceedings, said Clare Lattanze, a spokesperson for Scott.

Another Republican on the committee, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, also plans to closely question Shogan. He and Scott have already requested a full committee briefing by the FBI, the Justice Department and the National Archives, citing “significant questions” about the basis for the search of Trump’s property.

Shogan, 46, the first woman to be nominated Archivist of the United States, will go before a panel that also includes hard-line Republican Trump defenders Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Rand Paul of Kentucky. Representatives of the three senators didn’t respond to requests for comment, nor did committee staff.

Republicans on a House oversight panel wrote the National Archives as well, warning they will investigate the agency’s “singling out” of Trump if Republicans regain control of the House. They demanded the archives preserve records related to the search.

A confirmation hearing for Shogan hasn’t been scheduled yet.

Well before the Mar-a-Lago search, David Ferriero, who retired as head of the archives in April after 12 years in the post and referred the matter to the Justice Department, foresaw the difficulties ahead. He told C-SPAN that he “can’t imagine a smooth process” for his successor’s confirmation.

Shogan, currently a senior executive at the White House Historical Association, referred questions to the Biden administration. A spokesperson there said the nominee wouldn’t conduct media interviews prior to confirmation.

The White House instead sent a written statement saying Shogan “is well-qualified to be the next Archivist of the United States and we hope that the Senate will quickly take up her nomination and confirm her.”

The National Archives and Records Administration encompasses buildings in Washington and College Park, Maryland, along with 13 presidential libraries and 14 regional archives. Its holdings include 13 billion pages of documents, 10 million maps and charts and more than 44 million photographs and graphics.

Its records are an important source of historical, legal and journalistic accountability for the entire bureaucracy as well as a basis for Americans’ connection with prior generations. The archives’ release of audio tapes kept by presidents Richard Nixon and Lyndon Johnson drew national attention while many family genealogists research ancestors through its collections of military service records and census forms.

The FBI search at Trump’s Florida resort followed an 18-month effort by the archives to retrieve presidential records taken when he left the White House.

The archives contacted the Justice Department after the agency found classified material in 15 boxes of documents it recovered from Mar-a-Lago in January. The FBI search this month turned up more boxes of documents, some of which bore the US government’s highest top-secret rating.

The archives also has figured in the jousting over the House investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Supreme Court in January rejected a bid by Trump to block the agency from turning over documents the panel requested, including records of communication between the White House and Justice Department leading up to Jan. 6. Trump argued the records should have been protected by executive privilege.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com.  

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Graham effort to delay testimony in election probe rejected

Graham effort to delay testimony in election probe rejected

A federal judge says Sen. Lindsey Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury should not be delayed while he continues to challenge it in court. The grand jury is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ordered the South Carolina Republican to honor his subpoena for the grand jury. Graham’s attorneys appealed that order to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and asked May to stay her ruling while that appeal plays out. May declined that request Friday. Graham is currently scheduled to appear before the special grand jury on Tuesday. Representatives for Graham did not immediately respond Friday to messages seeking comment on May’s ruling.

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department is rebuffing an effort to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. In court papers Monday, prosecutors argue the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the affidavit contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In a statement on his social media platform, Trump called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says after losing a Republican primary she’s thinking about running for president. Cheney is ex-President Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress and lost the primary Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney tells supporters she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Trump “is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require a “united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents.” She declines to say if she will run for president but concedes it’s something she’s “thinking about.” Her primary defeat, by a substantial margin, is a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right.

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

Police say a man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself. Police say the man didn't seem to be targeting any member of Congress. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade set on Capitol Hill. Authorities say that as the man was getting out of the car, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Police say he then opened fire, shooting several bullets into the air as police approached. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators have located addresses for him in Delaware and Pennsylvania and have learned he had a criminal history in the past decade.

Kentucky judge suspended; says commission is 'being used'

Kentucky judge suspended; says commission is 'being used'

A Kentucky judge has been suspended with pay following testimony that he pressured a lawyer practicing in his court to support his reelection campaign. The Paducah Sun reports the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted 3-2 on Friday to suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson. The daylong hearing included testimony from an attorney that Jameson repeatedly asked to support his reelection campaign. Jameson was also accused of unbecoming conduct. The panel viewed a number of videos showing Jameson’s courtroom demeanor and use of his contempt power. Jameson testified on his own behalf, at one point telling commissioners they were being used for political purposes.

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S. The Democrat is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.” Pence also told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he didn't want to “prejudge” the contents seized by the government “until we know all the facts.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: At Home with Martha Shipman in Florissant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News