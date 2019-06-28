OSAKA, Japan (AP) — With a smirk and a finger point, President Donald Trump dryly told Russia's Vladimir Putin "Don't meddle in the election" in their first meeting since the special counsel concluded that Russia extensively interfered with the 2016 campaign.
The tone of the president's comment, which came after a reporter asked if he would warn Putin, was immediately open to interpretation. But it would seem to do little to silence questions about Trump's relationship with Russia in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller's conclusion that he could not establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump's campaign and Russia.
It was the latest remarkable moment for Trump at Putin's side after meeting nearly a year ago in Helsinki, considered one of the defining days of Trump's presidency, when he pointedly did not admonish Putin over election interference and did not side with U.S. intelligence agencies over his Russian counterpart.
The leaders traded brief remarks Friday, the first time they sat together since Helsinki, about issues they planned to discuss when a reporter asked Trump if he would war Putin not to meddle in the 2020 election.
"Of course," the president replied. Then he turned to Putin and facetiously said, "Don't meddle in the election." He playfully repeated request while pointing at Putin. Putin laughed.
Trump said he enjoyed a "very, very good relationship" with Putin and said "many positive things are going to come out of the relationship."
The meeting with Putin, which came amid a gauntlet of negotiations on international crises, trade wars and a growing global to-do list, was the main event on Trump's agenda Friday at the G20 summit in Osaka. But the president also kept an eye on the race to replace him back home, where 10 Democrats met in Miami as part of the first debates of the 2020 presidential race.
"I just passed a television set on the way here. I saw that health care and maximum health care was given to 100% of the illegal immigrants coming into our country by the Democrats," Trump said, telling German Chancellor Merkel during their meeting that a debate the previous night "wasn't very exciting."
"So I look forward to spending time with you rather than watching," he said. Merkel did not react.