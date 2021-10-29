Trump media deal partner advisers were reprimanded by the SEC

The executives did not show up at hearings, and a judge entered default judgment in the regulator’s favor, regulatory filings show. The result was a rare so-called stop order, which prohibited the executives from taking their companies — Go EZ Corp., Arc Lifestyle Group Inc. and Nova Smart Solutions Inc. — public.

Go EZ sold smartphone accessories, Arc Lifestyle sold products such as designer apparel, Spanish wine and olive oil, and Nova’s business included drone development and corporate staffing service, according to the filing.

“Respondents are in default for failing to file an answer, appear at the hearing, or otherwise defend the proceeding,” wrote Cameron Elliot, an SEC administrative law judge at the time. Their actions “call into question management’s integrity.”

Elliot, who is now an administrative law judge at the U.S. International Trade Commission, told Reuters he did not have any additional information about the case.

Camarero, one of the managing partners of ARC Group, was CEO of Nova Smart. In an email to Reuters, he said he cooperated with regulators, taking their calls and providing them with his email communications. But when they asked him to fly to Washington, he couldn’t for “personal and business reasons.”