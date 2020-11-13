Trump mulls a future outside the White House as 2020 options fade

WASHINGTON — With his long-shot efforts to hang on for a second term dwindling, President Donald Trump is discussing with advisers several media ventures and appearances that would keep him in the spotlight ahead of a potential 2024 White House bid.

In the near term, Trump is expected to campaign on behalf of Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia ahead of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine whether Republicans hang on to control of the chamber, the president’s aides said.

He also is considering starting a new television channel or social media company to compete with those he felt betrayed him and stifled his ability to communicate directly with Americans, according to several advisers.

“I think every option is on the table, for a social media to a media company to him announcing he’s running for president the day he leaves,” said a Republican official who has taken part in meetings with Trump campaign advisers.

Trump has not conceded the election to Democratic rival Joe Biden, who on Nov. 7 cleared the 270 Electoral College vote threshold to win the presidency and be sworn into office on Jan. 20. Trump has claimed without evidence that the voting was beset by widespread fraud, but election officials report no serious irregularities or security issues.