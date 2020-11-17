Trump nominee Shelton’s path to Fed narrows as virus spreads

Shelton’s views

Beyond setting monetary policy, the Fed’s Board of Governors are responsible for a range of other tasks including decisions on bank supervision and, importantly at this junction, emergency lending programs like the ones the Fed has launched to help backstop and extend credit to coronavirus-hit businesses and local governments.

Shelton has argued the nation would be better off returning to the gold standard, and as recently as 2017 criticized the Fed’s power over money and financial markets as “quite unhealthy.”

During her Senate confirmation process, she called the Fed’s bond buying and zero interest rates in the last crisis “extreme.”

Her views on rates have moved in lockstep with Trump’s. She lambasted easy money before his presidency, but supported it after he took office, and has expressed skepticism over the Fed’s need to set policy independently from the president and Congress.

Formerly U.S. executive director for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Shelton was also a co-director of the Sound Money Project, part of the libertarian American Institute for Economic Research.