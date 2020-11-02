Trump or Biden? The 2020 U.S. election is shaping up to be the biggest betting event of all time, with billions of dollars at stake

LONDON — The 2020 U.S. election is shaping up to be the biggest betting event of all time, with one player placing a record-breaking one million-pound bet on a victory for Democratic challenger Joe Biden, betting companies say.

People were still rushing to place bets on the eve of Tuesday’s election and Matthew Shaddick, head of politics betting at Ladbrokes Coral Group, said it estimated about one billion pounds would be wagered globally across the industry.

President Donald Trump’s chances of reelection gained slightly over the weekend, but Biden remained a clear favorite in online betting markets.

Betters on British exchange Smarkets give Biden a 65% chance of winning, while Trump’s prospects improved to 35% from 34%.

UK-based internet Betfair Exchange said it also saw Trump’s odds improve on the same level.

One person had placed a one million-pound ($1.3 million) bet on Biden, Betfair said, the biggest political bet of all time. If Biden wins, the player would bag 1.54 million pounds.

The former vice-president has a substantial lead in national opinion polls, although the contest is slightly closer in battleground states likely to decide the race.