Trump plan may set clock ticking on many health rules — setting off alarms

Harrison said the scarcity of reviews is due to “inertia” and “lack of an incentive mechanism.”

“Many presidents have formally ordered their agencies to review existing regulations, and it has been existing law for 40 years, so simply asking the divisions to review these regulations has been tried for decades and proven to be ineffective,” Harrison said.

“We need to incentivize their behaviors,” he said.

With more than 80,000 employees, the department should be able to complete the review of 2,400 rules in 24 months, he added.

Harrison said the proposal is authorized by a law signed by President Jimmy Carter in the late 1970s requiring federal agencies to review existing rules. But that law has no provision that calls for cutting regulations that are not reviewed within a certain time frame, Schneider said.

The proposal says the HHS secretary would have flexibility to stop some regulations from being eliminated “on a case by case basis.”

HHS estimates the reviews would cost up to $19 million over two years. Regulations would have to be reviewed every 10 years under the proposal.