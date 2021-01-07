Trump’s FCC chairman does not object to Facebook, Twitter blocking president

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s top communications regulator said on Thursday he did not object to decisions by Facebook and Twitter to block the president from their social media platforms.

“Given the circumstances that we saw yesterday... I’m not going to second-guess those decisions,” Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai told C-SPAN on Thursday, according to a recording of the interview seen by Reuters.

Asked if Trump bore responsibility for the violent actions Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, Pai said “it was a terrible mistake to suggest that the results of the election, and particularly the process that culminated yesterday in the Senate and the House, could in any way be changed. That was a terrible mistake and one that I do not believe should have been indulged.”

Pai, who was designated chair by Trump in January 2017, said he will not move forward to set any new rules sought by the outgoing president to limit liability protections for the social media companies, a spokesman for the agency confirmed.