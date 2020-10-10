 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump’s stimulus proposal draws opposition from congressional Democrats and Republicans
0 comments

Trump’s stimulus proposal draws opposition from congressional Democrats and Republicans

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
U.S. Capitol

The U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Jan. 18, 2018. Bloomberg photo by Zach Gibson.

 Zach Gibson

WASHINGTON — A new $1.8 trillion economic stimulus proposal from the Trump administration drew criticism from congressional Democrats and Republicans on Saturday, diminishing hopes for a coronavirus relief deal before the Nov. 3 election.

In a weekly letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said the Trump administration’s proposal lacked a “strategic plan to crush the virus” and gave President Donald Trump too much discretion to decide how funds were allocated.

“At this point, we still have disagreement on many priorities, and Democrats are awaiting language from the Administration on several provisions as the negotiations on the overall funding amount continue,” Pelosi’s letter said.

On a conference call on Saturday morning with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, multiple Republican senators criticized the price tag of the Trump administration’s proposal, a source familiar with the matter said.

Mnuchin floated the $1.8 trillion proposal in a 30-minute Friday afternoon phone conversation with Pelosi, according to the White House.

The new White House package was higher than an earlier $1.6 trillion Mnuchin offer and closer to the $2.2 trillion the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed last week.

White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said the administration wanted to keep spending below $2 trillion but was eager to enact a fresh round of direct payments to individuals as well as aid for small businesses and airlines.

Friday marked the third straight day of talks between Pelosi and Mnuchin.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, said on Friday he doubted lawmakers would pass a package before Nov. 3, although he has not directly participated in the talks.

“The proximity to the election and the differences of opinion over what is needed at this particular juncture are pretty vast,” McConnell told a news conference.

There was no immediate comment on Saturday from the Treasury, White House, or McConnell’s office.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sexting, virus diagnosis upend North Carolina Senate race
National politics

Sexting, virus diagnosis upend North Carolina Senate race

Democratic nominee Cal Cunningham acknowledged and apologized for exchanging sexually suggestive text messages with a woman who's not his wife, but he said he won't drop out of the race. And just a few hours earlier Friday evening, his opponent, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Schumer says it's unsafe to hold Supreme Court Senate hearings
National politics

Schumer says it's unsafe to hold Supreme Court Senate hearings

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said it won't be safe for the Senate to move ahead with Supreme Court hearings for Amy Coney Barrett given the virus outbreak that has sickened three Republican senators. While acknowledging that Democrats can't block the hearings, he said they plan to use "every tool in the toolbox" to try to delay a final confirmation vote for President Donald Trump's ...

Official: Next 48 hours ‘critical’ for Trump in virus fight
National politics

Official: Next 48 hours ‘critical’ for Trump in virus fight

Trump went through a ‘very concerning’ period Friday and the next 48 hours ‘will be critical’ in his care as he battles the coronavirus at a hospital, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Saturday. Meadows’ comments contradicted the rosy assessment of Trump’s condition offered by his staff and doctors.

A senior warning sign for Trump: 'Go Biden' cry at Villages
National politics

A senior warning sign for Trump: 'Go Biden' cry at Villages

Mostly, it seems, older voters have been put off by Trump's handling of the coronavirus, which affects these voters more acutely than others. They were particularly alarmed by Trump's performances at daily task force briefings in the spring because his remarks showed an uneven handling of the crisis and inspired little confidence.

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate
National politics

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Trading barbs through plexiglass shields, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris turned the only vice presidential debate of 2020 into a dissection of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Harris labeling it “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports