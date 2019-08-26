Subscribe for 99¢
Trump order on China will hurt us, small businesses say

U.S President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a working session during the G7 summit at Casino in Biarritz, southwestern France, Monday Aug.26 2019. G-7 leaders are wrapping up a summit dominated by tensions over U.S. trade policies and a surprise visit by Iran's top diplomat. (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP)

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Monday that he is "possibly" looking at hosting the next G-7 summit at his Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort.

The US is next up to host the G-7 in 2020. Trump said while he hasn't made a final decision on where to host the summit, officials "haven't found anything that's even close to competing with it."

Trump was meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G-7 in Biarritz, France, as he highlighted the pros of hosting the summit at his club, saying that it could "handle whatever happens" and repeated several times that it is a short drive to Miami's international airport.

Trump will likely face questions about whether he stands to profit financially from the large summit. Trump has received such criticism in the past for hosting foreign leaders, including China's President Xi Jinping, at his Mar-a-Lago Golf Club in Florida.

Trump also stressed that the large club and resort could easily accommodate the large presence of G-7 leaders, delegations and press.

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.