(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Monday that he is "possibly" looking at hosting the next G-7 summit at his Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort.
The US is next up to host the G-7 in 2020. Trump said while he hasn't made a final decision on where to host the summit, officials "haven't found anything that's even close to competing with it."
Trump was meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G-7 in Biarritz, France, as he highlighted the pros of hosting the summit at his club, saying that it could "handle whatever happens" and repeated several times that it is a short drive to Miami's international airport.
Trump will likely face questions about whether he stands to profit financially from the large summit. Trump has received such criticism in the past for hosting foreign leaders, including China's President Xi Jinping, at his Mar-a-Lago Golf Club in Florida.
Trump also stressed that the large club and resort could easily accommodate the large presence of G-7 leaders, delegations and press.