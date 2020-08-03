You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump to remove two members of Tennessee Valley Authority board, criticizes CEO
0 comments

Trump to remove two members of Tennessee Valley Authority board, criticizes CEO

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Monday he was formally removing two members from the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority, and criticized its chief executive as overpaid.

In remarks during a White House event, Trump threatened to remove the agency’s chief executive, Jeff Lyash, and called on the utility’s board to do so. Trump has previously been critical of the agency and threatened firm disciplinary action against it.

The TVA had previously come under criticism by U.S. Tech workers, a nonprofit formed to fight the growth of H1-B1 visas to foreign workers. The group appealed to Trump, who has the authority to appoint the TVA board, to fire Lyash for laying off U.S. workers and replacing them with contractors hiring foreign workers, airing an ad on cable television.

The Chattanooga Free Press reported in June that TVA had laid off 62 IT workers in Chattanooga and Knoxville as it moved to outsource more data and programming work.

Later on at the same event, Trump said he had been informed that Lyash had contacted the White House and indicated a strong willingness to reverse course. The TVA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has also sparred with the TVA in the past over its efforts to close coal-fired power plants. He has also previously proposed selling parts of the government-owned entity to the private sector.

The U.S. Tech workers’ group aired an ad on cable television that said Lyash received an $8.1 million compensation package, making him the “highest-paid federal employee in America.”

Trump said the position was overpaid, and the CEO should not make more than $500,000 annually.  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility
National politics

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, lagging in the polls and grappling with deepening economic and public health crises, on Thursday floated the startling idea of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election. His campaign to sow doubt about the election's outcome drew immediate pushback from Democrats and Republicans alike in a nation that has held itself up as a beacon to the world for its history of peaceful transfer of power.

Portland protest peaceful after federal presence reduced
National politics

Portland protest peaceful after federal presence reduced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than a thousand people showed up in downtown Portland early Saturday to peacefully protest, about three days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced — a deal that Oregon officials hope will continue to ease tensions as the city tries to move on from months of chaotic nightly protests.

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility
National politics

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, lagging in the polls and grappling with deepening economic and public health crises, on Thursday floated the startling idea of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election. His campaign to sow doubt about the election's outcome drew immediate pushback from Democrats and Republicans alike in a nation that has held itself up as a beacon to the world for its history of peaceful transfer of power.

Biden eyes major foreign policy shifts if he wins
National politics

Biden eyes major foreign policy shifts if he wins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Should former Vice President Joe Biden win the White House in November, America will likely be in for a foreign policy about-face as Biden reverses, dismantles or severely curtails many of President Donald Trump’s most significant and boldest actions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports