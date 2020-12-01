Trump urges Georgia governor to ‘call off election’ as GOP frets about Senate runoffs

President Donald Trump demanded Tuesday that Georgia “call off” its upcoming runoff elections over his claims of fraud, giving Republicans a new headache in their fight to keep control of the U.S. Senate.

Repeating his attacks about mail-in voting, Trump angrily urged Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to “do something” about absentee votes that are expected to be cast predominantly by Democrats in the pair of make-or-break Senate contests.

“You allowed your state to be scammed,” Trump warned Kemp on Twitter, presumably referring to the presidential election.

“Call off election. It won’t be needed. We will all WIN!” Trump tweeted.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that hundreds of thousands of mail-in votes were fraudulently cast.

His campaign has lost dozens of lawsuits challenging the results, but he insists he will eventually win vindication from the conservative Supreme Court.

In Georgia and elsewhere, the president is claiming that elections officials failed to match voters’ signatures to those on file.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a onetime Trump supporter, has dismissed those claims as false.