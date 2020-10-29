U.S. drugmakers, bracing for price cuts, shift election support toward Democrats

Pharma companies aim to build close relationships with politicians who are likely to be in power, and usually avoid presidential races and close congressional campaigns, said an industry executive who was not authorized to speak publicly.

He and other industry sources said drugmakers were aiming to head off efforts by Democrats to slash drug prices paid by Medicare, a government-run health insurance program for seniors, industry sources said.

“They are interested in funding whoever they think might win,” said David Gartner, professor of law at Arizona State University who focuses on U.S. healthcare policy.

That may mean contributing to lawmakers who disagree with the industry.

A plan earlier this year that was stymied by Senate Republicans would have reduced pharma revenues from Medicare by more than $300 billion by the end of the decade, the Congressional Budget Office calculated.

Trump, in a departure from his party, has issued several executive orders meant to cut drug prices, but experts say their impact will be limited by legal and other problems and that a Democratic Congress could mount a more serious challenge.

Shift in support