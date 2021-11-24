U.S. economy eyes strong 2021 finish as labor market tightens, spending accelerates

There were 10.4 million job openings as of the end of September. The workforce is down 3 million people from its pre-pandemic level, even as generous federal government-funded benefits have expired, schools have reopened for in-person learning and companies are raising wages.

Stocks on Wall Street fell. The dollar gained versus a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices rose.

BRIGHTENING PICTURE Signs the economy was regaining momentum after hitting a speed bump in the July-September quarter as coronavirus cases flared up over summer and shortages became more widespread could result in the Federal Reserve quickly winding up its bond-buying program.

Indeed, minutes of the U.S. central bank’s Nov. 2-3 policy meeting published on Wednesday showed some Fed officials would be open to doing so.

“We see the Fed accelerating tapering in January to clear the runway for a September rate liftoff,” said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

A separate report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed gross domestic product rose at a 2.1% rate in the third quarter. That was a slight upward revision from the 2.0% pace estimated in October, but was still the slowest in more than a year. The economy grew at a 6.7% rate in the second quarter.