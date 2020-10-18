 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. government agencies to use artificial intelligence to identify and eliminate outdated regulations
0 comments

U.S. government agencies to use artificial intelligence to identify and eliminate outdated regulations

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Code of Federal Regulations (2010) CFR

Part of the Code of Federal Regulations, or CFR, 2010 edition. (Photo by Janet Lindenmuth/via Flickr/Creative Commons)

WASHINGTON — The White House Office of Management and Budget said Friday that federal agencies will use artificial intelligence to eliminate outdated, obsolete, and inconsistent requirements across tens of thousands of pages of government regulations.

A 2019 pilot project used machine learning algorithms and natural language processing at the Department of Health and Human Services. The test run found hundreds of technical errors and outdated requirements in agency rulebooks, including requests to submit materials by fax.

OMB said all federal agencies are being encouraged to update regulations using AI and several agencies have already agreed to do so.

Over the last four years, the number of pages in the Code of Federal Regulations has remained at about 185,000.

White House OMB director Russell Vought said the AI effort would help agencies “update a regulatory code marked by decades of neglect and lack of reform.”

Under the initiative agencies will use AI technology and other software “to comb through thousands and thousands of regulatory code pages to look for places where code can be updated, reconciled, and general scrubbed of technical mistakes,” the White House said.

Participating agencies include the Transportation Department, the Agriculture Department, the Labor Department and the Interior Department.

The General Services Administration will assist agencies in identifying technology partners and facilitate contracts.

The Trump administration had made deregulation a key priority, while critics say the administration has failed to ensure adequate regulatory safeguards. 

WASHINGTON — The White House Office of Management and Budget said Friday that federal agencies will use artificial intelligence to eliminate outdated, obsolete, and inconsistent requirements across tens of thousands of pages of government regulations. A 2019 pilot project used machine learning algorithms and natural language processing at the Department of Health and Human Services. The test run found hundreds of technical errors and outdated requirements in agency rulebooks, including requests to submit materials by fax.

OMB said all federal agencies are being encouraged to update regulations using AI and several agencies have already agreed to do so.

Over the last four years, the number of pages in the Code of Federal Regulations has remained at about 185,000.

White House OMB director Russell Vought said the AI effort would help agencies “update a regulatory code marked by decades of neglect and lack of reform.”

Under the initiative agencies will use AI technology and other software “to comb through thousands and thousands of regulatory code pages to look for places where code can be updated, reconciled, and general scrubbed of technical mistakes,” the White House said.

Participating agencies include the Transportation Department, the Agriculture Department, the Labor Department and the Interior Department.

The General Services Administration will assist agencies in identifying technology partners and facilitate contracts.

The Trump administration had made deregulation a key priority, while critics say the administration has failed to ensure adequate regulatory safeguards.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Twitter CEO says it was wrong to block links to Biden story
National politics

Twitter CEO says it was wrong to block links to Biden story

Twitter and Facebook had moved quickly this week to limit the spread of the story published by the conservative-leaning New York Post, which cited unverified emails from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son that were reportedly discovered by President Donald Trump's allies. The story has not been confirmed by other publications.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports