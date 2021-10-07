U.S. House panel examines Arizona election review effects

Republican committee members, meanwhile, worked to show the review conducted for the GOP-controlled Arizona Senate found significant issues with how the election in the county that includes Phoenix was conducted and said it should be common practice to conduct full election audits.

They called former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, who served as a go-between Senate Republicans and the contractors they hired to review the ballot count, election machines and computer software, to testify. Bennett said that while the recount showed that Biden actually picked up some votes, there remain unresolved issues involving voter registration, mail-in ballots and computer security.

County officials and outside election experts have panned the findings, saying most if not all are based on the Senate contractors’ flawed and amateur “audit” and easily debunked. Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is running for U.S. Senate, launched an investigation based on the audit’s findings.

“Auditing elections is not a threat to our democratic republic” Bennett said. “Anything we can do to make sure our elections are transparent, trackable, and publicly verified only strengthens our country.”

Bennett said he supports changes in Arizona election law to boost security on mail-in ballots and other aspects.