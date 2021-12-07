U.S. judge blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors

The contractor requirement was meant to improve efficiency among government suppliers by reducing outbreaks and was far-reaching, applying even to those working remotely.

Tuesday’s ruling by Baker, an appointee of President Donald Trump, shut down temporarily the last remaining business mandates that Biden had announced, as courts have found the government overstepped its authority in imposing the rules.

Those mandates were challenged by Republican governors, business associations and conservative civil liberty groups.

The litigation will likely continue for months and could revive the rules, which covered nearly 100 million workers, although some 83% of U.S. adults have received at least one shot, according to government data.

A federal appeals court in New Orleans last month shut down a requirement that businesses with at least 100 employees get workers vaccinated or have them tested weekly.

A requirement that most health care workers get vaccinated was blocked last week.

The pandemic has killed more than 780,000 Americans and slowed economic growth and snarled supply chains.