U.S. lawmakers say police downplayed threat of violence before Capitol siege

Maxine Waters, Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, said she had repeatedly warned Police Chief Sund and other police officials about growing evidence that right-wing extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers planned to descend on the nation’s capital. There had been pervasive chatter on the web and social media platforms, she said, focused on how these groups would try to sneak weapons into the District of Columbia.

The California Democrat said she initiated a one-hour telephone call with Sund on Dec. 31. “They had assured us that everything would be under control,” Waters told Reuters in an interview.

She called Sund again during the riots, while barricaded in her office with her staff. She said she was frightened and furious at the lack of communication from police. Sund offered little comfort, she said.

As she watched the events unfold on the television in her office, Waters described the scenes to the chief as they talked. The chief, who seemed calm, told Waters several times, “We are doing the best we can.” She responded: “It’s not good enough,” and hung up.

Reuters was unable to reach Sund for comment Thursday evening.