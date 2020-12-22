U.S. publishes list of Chinese and Russian firms with military ties

NEW YORK — The Trump administration on Monday published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of U.S. goods and technology.

Reuters first reported last month that the U.S. Department of Commerce drafted a list of companies that it linked to the Chinese or Russian military, news that brought a rebuke from Beijing.

The final list does not include Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), or the Hong Kong subsidiaries of Colorado’s Arrow Electronics and Texas-based TTI Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway electronics distributor. Those companies were on the draft list seen by Reuters.

However, Shanghai Aircraft Design and Research Institute, which designs COMAC planes, and Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Co., which manufactures COMAC planes, are on the list.

China urged the United States to stop what it called erroneous actions and treat all companies in an equal way, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

Its Ministry of Commerce later said in a statement that it firmly opposed the inclusion of Chinese companies on the U.S. list and would take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.