U.S. weapons exports rise 2.8% to $175 billion in fiscal 2020

WASHINGTON — Sales of U.S. military equipment to foreign governments rose 2.8% to $175 billion in the latest fiscal year, officials said on Friday, with looser restrictions under President Donald Trump boosting purchases during his time in office.

The U.S. State Department disclosed military sales figures for the 2020 fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30. Sales of U.S. military equipment in the prior fiscal year had totaled $170 billion.

Sales of fighter jets and guided missiles have risen in the past year as U.S. allies sought to gain access to the latest technology from companies including Lockheed Martin Co. and and Raytheon Technologies. Major deals in fiscal 2020 included Japan’s purchase of 63 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin for as much as $23 billion.

There are two major ways foreign governments purchase arms from U.S. companies: direct commercial sales negotiated between a government and a company; and foreign military sales in which a foreign government typically contacts a Defense Department official at the U.S. embassy in its capital. Both require U.S. government approval.