UPDATE: Official backs away from claims that Capitol mob aimed to 'capture and assassinate' elected officials

"Strong evidence, including Chansley's own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol and rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government," government prosecutors wrote.

The allegations, written by Justice Department lawyers in Arizona, come as the government have begun describing in more alarming terms what transpired.

In a separate case, prosecutors in Texas court alleged that a retired Air Force reservist who carried plastic zip tie-like restraints on the Senate floor may have intended to restrain lawmakers.

Chansley is due in federal court in Arizona on Friday for a detention hearing.

"He loved Trump, every word. He listened to him. He felt like he was answering the call of our president," Chansley's attorney Al Watkins, appearing on CNN Thursday night, said. " My client wasn't violent. He didn't cross over any police lines. He didn't assault anyone." Watkins said Chansley also hopes for a presidential pardon.