Subscribe for 99¢
Liberal, moderate divide on display in Democratic debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden, center, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., right, listen as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, speaks Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

Joe Biden, the former vice president, no longer is leading in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination — at least not in Iowa.

A poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers, released Saturday by the Des Moines Register, puts Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in first place, at 22 percent.

Biden, who led in a June poll, fell by 3 percentage points to 20 percent.

And Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, slid 5 percentage points to 11 percent.

The poll was conducted Sept. 14-18 among 602 probable caucusgoers in the first-in-the-nation contest, which will take place in February.

The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

To read the rest of the results, visit desmoinesregister.com 

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments