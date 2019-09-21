Joe Biden, the former vice president, no longer is leading in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination — at least not in Iowa.
A poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers, released Saturday by the Des Moines Register, puts Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in first place, at 22 percent.
Biden, who led in a June poll, fell by 3 percentage points to 20 percent.
And Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, slid 5 percentage points to 11 percent.
The poll was conducted Sept. 14-18 among 602 probable caucusgoers in the first-in-the-nation contest, which will take place in February.
The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.
