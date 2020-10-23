What happens if the U.S. election is contested

President Donald Trump has claimed without evidence that unprecedented numbers of mail-in ballots will lead to widespread fraud by Democrats in the Nov. 3 presidential election. The president has also repeatedly refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if the vote counts indicate he has lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The comments have Democrats worried that Trump’s campaign will seek to dispute the election results. That would could set off one of many legal and political dramas in which the presidency could be decided by some combination of the courts, state politicians and Congress.

Here are some of the messy scenarios at play:

Lawsuits

Early voting data shows Democrats are voting by mail in far greater numbers than Republicans. In states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that do not count mail-in ballots until Election Day, initial results could skew the results in Trump’s favor, experts say, while the mail ballots counted more slowly are expected to favor Biden. Democrats have expressed concern that Trump will declare victory on election night and then claim mail-in ballots counted in the following days are tainted by fraud.