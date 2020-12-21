What’s in the U.S. COVID-19 bill? Unemployment, $600 checks, ‘three martini lunch’ deduction

WASHINGTON — U.S. congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.

Here’s what is in the package, according to a summary released by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and interviews with several congressional aides who provided additional details:

Checks in the mail: The bill includes $166 billion in new direct payments of up to $600 per adult and child, for individuals making up to $75,000 a year and $1,200 for couples making up to $150,000 a year. The bill expands direct payments to mixed-status households.

More unemployment benefits: An additional $300 per week for some unemployment recipients, with expanded coverage to the self employed, "gig" workers and others in nontraditional situations.

A U.S. Postal Service grant: Congress agrees to convert a $10 billion loan approved in March into direct funding for USPS without requiring repayment.