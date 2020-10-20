White House and Democrats move closer to agreement on relief bill despite GOP opposition

“I think it’s very unlikely that a number of that level would make it through the Senate, and I don’t support something of that level,” Senator Mitt Romney told reporters. “Something far more targeted to the people who really need help, I’d like to see done, and I’d like to see done as quick as possible.”

Fall in line

Trump predicted that Senate Republicans would fall in line if a broad bipartisan deal is reached. He also said he would be willing to accept a deal passed mainly with Democratic support.

“Not every Republican agrees with me, but they will,” he said. Trump added he specifically expects support from McConnell: “He’ll be on board if something comes.”

Pelosi and Mnuchin have been negotiating intermittently since August on a fresh plan to aid Americans slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 8.2 million people in the country, killed over 220,000 and thrown millions out of work. Any new stimulus would be in addition to $3 trillion in relief that Congress approved earlier this year.

The head of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, Sara Nelson, sent a letter to members of Congress on Tuesday urging action before the election.