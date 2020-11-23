White House still planning holiday parties, despite warnings

Grisham said the White House would be taking precautions to provide "the safest environment possible" for attendees at events. That includes smaller guest lists, requiring masks, encouraging social distancing on the White House grounds and hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the State Floor.

"Guests will enjoy food individually plated by chefs at plexiglass-protected food stations. All passed beverages will be covered. All service staff will wear masks and gloves to comply with food safety guidelines," she said.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Monday repeatedly evaded questions about indoor holiday parties scheduled at the White House while calling other Americans' indoor gatherings potential "super-spreader" events.

"I want the American people to know that we are at a dire point in our fight with this virus, by any measure: cases, positivity, hospitalizations, deaths," he said on on ABC's "Good Morning America." "So I'm asking Americans — I'm begging you — hold on just a little bit longer. Keep Thanksgiving and the celebrations small and smart this year ... do it outdoors if you can, keep it small, ideally less than 10, and prepare beforehand."

"These apply to the White House, they apply to the American people, they apply to everyone. We want you to stay safe so we can get to a vaccine," he said.